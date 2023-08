Douglas Herbert was cleaning out his truck at his Virginia home when he found a Powerball ticket worth $100,000. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said he was cleaning out his truck when he came across a Powerball ticket that turned out to be worth $100,000. Douglas Herbert told Virginia Lottery officials he was cleaning out his truck recently at his Richmond home when he found a few lottery tickets and decided to check them. Advertisement

One of them, a ticket for the June 14 Powerball drawing, turned out to be a $100,000 winner.

"I scratched my head. I had to make sure," Herbert recalled. "It's going to take time to sink in."

The ticket, purchased from Chubby's on New Market Road in Henrico, matched four white balls and the Powerball number. Herbert sprung for the Power Play option, which doubled what would have been a $50,000 prize to $100,000.