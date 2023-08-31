Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 31, 2023 / 12:29 PM

Ball of ice from the sky crashes through roof of California home

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A large chunk of ice crashed through the roof of a California couple's home and they said authorities have thus far not been able to tell them where it came from.

Jon LeClair said he was working outside near his truck about 10:30 p.m. Aug. 8 when the ice chunk crashed through the roof of his Big Bear house and landed in the attic.

Advertisement

"It was almost like a sonic boom. It was huge," he told KABC-TV. "My wife came out and she thinks somebody's breaking into the house. I said I don't think so; it was like a cannon shot."

LeClair and his wife, Renae, soon discovered there was a 24-inch diameter hole in their roof and a bowling ball-sized piece of ice in their attic.

LeClair said he initially suspected it was a piece of a meteorite, but he now suspects it may have fallen from a plane.

"I'm thinking plane, but it's so warm, how can that happen? I know it's 40,000 feet up, but we're pretty warm down here. I don't know," he said.

The couple said they haven't been able to reach the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board said the ice chunk does not fall under their purview.

Advertisement

"I filed a report with the sheriff's department and they're just scratching their heads," LeClair said.

Ice balls that fall from airplanes are known as megacryometeors and have been known to impact the ground several times a year. A suspected megacryometeor left a sizable dent in a green at the Belvoir Park Golf Club in Victoria, Australia, on Aug. 15.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tennessee woman's 5-foot, 8-inch mullet earns world record
Odd News // 22 minutes ago
Tennessee woman's 5-foot, 8-inch mullet earns world record
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A Tennessee woman who hasn't cut the hair on the back of her head since 1990 earned the Guinness World Record for the longest competitive mullet.
Police encounter modified car with bull riding in the passenger seat
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Police encounter modified car with bull riding in the passenger seat
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Police in Nebraska detailed an encounter with an unusual vehicle that had been modified to allow a Watusi bull to ride in the front passenger sear.
Missing dog reunited with Arizona family after 12 years
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Missing dog reunited with Arizona family after 12 years
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Arizona said a dog picked up as a stray was scanned for a microchip and found to have been missing from his family's home for 12 years.
Australian woman's talented horse, sheep earn world records for tricks
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Australian woman's talented horse, sheep earn world records for tricks
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- An Australian woman captured two Guinness World Records titles by showing off the skills of her two unusual talented pets: a miniature horse and a sheep.
Five million bees fall off back of truck in Ontario
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Five million bees fall off back of truck in Ontario
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario called in several beekeepers for backup when approximately 5 million bees fell off the back of a truck.
Large snake caught trying to enter Oklahoma home
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Large snake caught trying to enter Oklahoma home
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies responded to an Oklahoma home to foil an attempted home invasion by an unusual suspect -- a large snake.
Woman wins $50,000 on her way home from Maryland Lottery headquarters
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Woman wins $50,000 on her way home from Maryland Lottery headquarters
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman on her way home from collecting a lottery jackpot stopped and bought a Pick 5 ticket that earned her another $50,000.
Mystery odor in Ohio city traced back to chemical plant
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Mystery odor in Ohio city traced back to chemical plant
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A mysterious smell reported by residents of an Ohio city has been tracked to a local chemical company, and officials said it does not pose any health risks to the public.
Loose lion wanders busy streets of Pakistani city
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Loose lion wanders busy streets of Pakistani city
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A lion was on the loose for over an hour on the busy streets of Karachi, Pakistan, after escaping from a car.
Spanish cheese breaks world record in $32,000 auction
Odd News // 1 day ago
Spanish cheese breaks world record in $32,000 auction
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A 4.8-pound wheel of Spanish cheese broke a world record when it was auctioned for more than $32,000.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elephant swings crocodile biting its tail
Elephant swings crocodile biting its tail
Large snake caught trying to enter Oklahoma home
Large snake caught trying to enter Oklahoma home
Hyenas rescue mate from lion
Hyenas rescue mate from lion
Loose lion wanders busy streets of Pakistani city
Loose lion wanders busy streets of Pakistani city
Five million bees fall off back of truck in Ontario
Five million bees fall off back of truck in Ontario
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement