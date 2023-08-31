Trending
Odd News
Aug. 31, 2023 / 11:45 AM

Police encounter modified car with bull riding in the passenger seat

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Police in Nebraska detailed an encounter with an unusual vehicle that had been modified to allow a Watusi bull to ride in the front passenger sear.

The Norfolk Police Division said officers responded to a call about a vehicle on eastbound U.S. Route 275 with a bovine riding shotgun.

"The officers received a call referencing a car driving into town that had a cow in it," police Capt. Chad Reiman told News Channel Nebraska. "They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle."

The officers were shocked to discover the bull-grown Watusi bull was riding in the passenger seat of a modified car.

"The officer wrote him some warnings," Reiman said. "There were some citable issues with that situation. The officer chose to write him a warning and ask him to take the animal back home and leave the city."

Area residents said the driver, Lee Meyer, and bull, named Howdy Doody, are a common sight on Neligh-area seats.

A video captured by a surprised onlooker who saw Meyer driving the modified car with Howdy Doody in the O'Neill area previously went viral in 2018.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Missing dog reunited with Arizona family after 12 years
Odd News // 13 minutes ago
Missing dog reunited with Arizona family after 12 years
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Arizona said a dog picked up as a stray was scanned for a microchip and found to have been missing from his family's home for 12 years.
Australian woman's talented horse, sheep earn world records for tricks
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Australian woman's talented horse, sheep earn world records for tricks
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- An Australian woman captured two Guinness World Records titles by showing off the skills of her two unusual talented pets: a miniature horse and a sheep.
Five million bees fall off back of truck in Ontario
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Five million bees fall off back of truck in Ontario
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario called in several beekeepers for backup when approximately 5 million bees fell off the back of a truck.
Large snake caught trying to enter Oklahoma home
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Large snake caught trying to enter Oklahoma home
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies responded to an Oklahoma home to foil an attempted home invasion by an unusual suspect -- a large snake.
Woman wins $50,000 on her way home from Maryland Lottery headquarters
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Woman wins $50,000 on her way home from Maryland Lottery headquarters
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman on her way home from collecting a lottery jackpot stopped and bought a Pick 5 ticket that earned her another $50,000.
Mystery odor in Ohio city traced back to chemical plant
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Mystery odor in Ohio city traced back to chemical plant
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A mysterious smell reported by residents of an Ohio city has been tracked to a local chemical company, and officials said it does not pose any health risks to the public.
Loose lion wanders busy streets of Pakistani city
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Loose lion wanders busy streets of Pakistani city
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A lion was on the loose for over an hour on the busy streets of Karachi, Pakistan, after escaping from a car.
Spanish cheese breaks world record in $32,000 auction
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Spanish cheese breaks world record in $32,000 auction
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A 4.8-pound wheel of Spanish cheese broke a world record when it was auctioned for more than $32,000.
Hundreds of goats escape in California neighborhood
Odd News // 1 day ago
Hundreds of goats escape in California neighborhood
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A California resident's home security camera captured the moment hundreds of escaped goats stampeded through their neighborhood late at night.
Firefighters rescue two deer stuck in gate in California
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters rescue two deer stuck in gate in California
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of two deer that both became stuck between metal bars at a gated community.
Trending Stories

