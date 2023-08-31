Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Police in Nebraska detailed an encounter with an unusual vehicle that had been modified to allow a Watusi bull to ride in the front passenger sear.

The Norfolk Police Division said officers responded to a call about a vehicle on eastbound U.S. Route 275 with a bovine riding shotgun.

Advertisement

"The officers received a call referencing a car driving into town that had a cow in it," police Capt. Chad Reiman told News Channel Nebraska. "They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle."

The officers were shocked to discover the bull-grown Watusi bull was riding in the passenger seat of a modified car.

"The officer wrote him some warnings," Reiman said. "There were some citable issues with that situation. The officer chose to write him a warning and ask him to take the animal back home and leave the city."

Area residents said the driver, Lee Meyer, and bull, named Howdy Doody, are a common sight on Neligh-area seats.

A video captured by a surprised onlooker who saw Meyer driving the modified car with Howdy Doody in the O'Neill area previously went viral in 2018.