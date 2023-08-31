Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Police in Nebraska detailed an encounter with an unusual vehicle that had been modified to allow a Watusi bull to ride in the front passenger sear. The Norfolk Police Division said officers responded to a call about a vehicle on eastbound U.S. Route 275 with a bovine riding shotgun. Advertisement "The officers received a call referencing a car driving into town that had a cow in it," police Capt. Chad Reiman told News Channel Nebraska. "They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle." The officers were shocked to discover the bull-grown Watusi bull was riding in the passenger seat of a modified car. "The officer wrote him some warnings," Reiman said. "There were some citable issues with that situation. The officer chose to write him a warning and ask him to take the animal back home and leave the city." Area residents said the driver, Lee Meyer, and bull, named Howdy Doody, are a common sight on Neligh-area seats. A video captured by a surprised onlooker who saw Meyer driving the modified car with Howdy Doody in the O'Neill area previously went viral in 2018. Advertisement Read More Missing dog reunited with Arizona family after 12 years Australian woman's talented horse, sheep earn world records for tricks Five million bees fall off back of truck in Ontario