Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A drive-through safari park in Florida announced the birth of its 40th rhinoceros calf.

The Lion Country Safari in Loxahatchee said the southern white rhino, named Alyssa, was born Aug. 19 to mother Anna.

Advertisement

Alyssa is the 40th rhino born at the facility, the safari said in a Facebook post.

Her arrival "is not only a major milestone birth but is also a significant contribution to the long-term survival and conservation of southern white rhinos," the post said.

Alissa and Anna are currently visible from the road in a maternity area of the safari's Hwange section.