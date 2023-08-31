Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A Tennessee woman who hasn't cut the hair on the back of her head since 1990 earned the Guinness World Record for the longest competitive mullet.

Tami Manis earned the female version of the mullet length record when the "party in the back" part of her hair was measured at 5 feet, 8 inches long.

Manis said she keeps the front and sides of her hair short but hasn't cut the back since Feb. 9, 1990. She said she grew a mullet when she was young, inspired by a girl in Til Tuesday's "Voices Carry" video, and immediately regretted cutting it off in 1989.

"The weirdest thing I find is that people remember me from years ago," Manis said. "I've had people recognize me from 20 years ago because I've kept the same hairstyle."

Manis took second place in the "femullet" category at the 2022 U.S. Mullet Championships, earning her a $300 prize. She said she learned shortly after the contest that Guinness World Records had opened a category for the longest competitive mullet.

She said the application process was long and involved, but it was all worth it when a certificate showed up at her home.

"When I opened it, I thought, 'This is amazing,'" she said. "I confirmed it with the gentleman from Guinness World Records and then I reverified that I'm actually in the 2024 edition of Guinness World Records for the longest mullet and that is pretty amazing!"