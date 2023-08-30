Trending
Aug. 30, 2023 / 1:30 PM

Loose lion wanders busy streets of Pakistani city

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A lion was on the loose for over an hour on the busy streets of Karachi, Pakistan, after escaping from a car.

Police and personnel from the Sindh Wildlife Department responded Tuesday when the big cat was spotted wandering the streets after escaping from a car.

Residents captured video of the lion wandering loose among vehicles and pedestrians. One video appeared to show the lion charging at a man, but the animal gave up its pursuit without injuring the bystander.

Police said the lion was recaptured by wildlife officials in the basement of a building after more than an hour on the loose. Authorities said the driver of the car that was transporting the lion has been detained.

Sindh Wildlife Department Conservator Javed Mehar said lions and similar animals are illegal in residential areas under wildlife laws, but there is a flourishing black market for them in the country. He said the owner of the lion could face a steep fine.

