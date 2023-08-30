Large snake caught trying to enter Oklahoma home

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies responded to an Oklahoma home to foil an attempted home invasion by an unusual suspect -- a large snake.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to a report of "a six foot long snake attempting to enter a home."

Deputies were able to safely apprehend the large, white snake.

"We haven't been able to locate the owner. At this point we don't know if the snake is a pet that escaped, or if someone grew tired of taking care of it and turned it loose," the post said.