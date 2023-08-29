Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

A clan of hyenas all came together to save a clan mate from the jaws of a massive lion.

This show of strong family bonds was captured on camera by Maddie Lowe while on safari with Margot Lowe and guide Witness Mathebule also known as De Beer. They shared their footage and story with LatestSightings.com on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Margot and Maddie Lowe, from Australia, were on their second day of safari at Arathusa Safari Lodge in South Africa, when they had returned to a sighting of a kill made by lions the previous day. However today there were no lions around but instead a clan of hyenas feeding on the remains.

Suddenly, there was a change in the atmosphere as some of the hyenas stopped feeding and became very weary. The group could sense that something was about to go down! But what? No one knew.

Then, out of nowhere, a huge male lion came charging in. The hyenas scattered in every direction and squealed with displeasure.

Luckily for those hyenas who sensed the danger, their getaway was easy. The others who were too busy eating just managed to escape by mere inches.

Advertisement

However, one unlucky hyena was just not fast enough and was caught! The lion and hyena went tumbling in a full summersault. The lion's powerful jaws closed around the hyena's head in a deadly grip. The situation appeared dire for the hyena until something remarkable happened. Its clan rushed to its aid, demonstrating the close bonds that exist among these animals.

This article originally appeared at LatestSightings.com.