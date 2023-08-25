Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in California came to the rescue of a deer that tried to beat the heat with a dip in the pool and found itself unable to climb back out.

"This doe thought it would be a good idea to go for a nice swim, however forgot that deer don't know how to climb ladders," Tuolumne County Animal Control said in a social media post.

Animal control was contacted by "some awesome neighbors" who spotted the deer's plight, and an animal control officer responded alongside a veterinary technician.

The duo were successfully able to fish the deer out of the water. The doe was not injured and was returned to the wild.