Elephant swings crocodile biting its tail

A crocodile fights an elephant only to realize it may have bitten off more than it can chew. It then gets swung around by the elephant until it lets go.

Fifty-three-year-old safari guide Emmanuel Sauti was able to capture this incredible sighting in South Africa on camera. The sightings and story were shared with LatestSightings.com.

"It was one of those days where we were heading back to camp from home on our off days. Just a regular drive, or so we thought. Little did we know that we were about to witness a once-in-a-lifetime event. As we were driving by the Luangwa River, we saw a commotion transpiring in the water below."

"As the sighting started playing itself out, we were able to identify the culprits. An elephant and a crocodile! I couldn't help but feel a mix of emotions. On one hand, I was a bit scared for the crocodile. I mean, have you seen how big elephants can get?!"

"I was absolutely thrilled to witness something so rare. And boy, was it a sight to see! The elephant was putting up a good fight, and the crocodile wasn't backing down either."

Crocodiles tend to target smaller antelope and fish as their sources of food. It's almost unheard of that a crocodile will attempt to kill an elephant. It was either extreme hunger and desperation or overambition that drove this crocodile to attack an elephant.

"In the end, the elephant managed to shake off the crocodile and cross the river. Phew, what a relief! I must say, that was one of the most exhilarating moments of my career as a safari guide. And the fact that it was my first time seeing an elephant fight with a crocodile just made it all the more special."

"As a safari guide, I've had my fair share of incredible wildlife sightings, but this one definitely takes the cake. It's not every day that you get to witness something like an elephant fighting a crocodile. These sightings are rare and precious, and it's moments like these that make me grateful for the job that I have."

