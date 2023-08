Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Washington State Patrol said an off-ramp roundabout was closed when a tanker truck overturned and spilled red wine across the roadway.

Trooper C. Thornton, public information officer for the WSP District 3, said the truck overturned at the roundabout of State Road 225 and the westbound Interstate 82 off-ramp in Benton City.

The trailer leaked red wine across the roadway, Thornton said on social media.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident and the driver was treated for minor injuries, he said.

The Washington State Department of Transportation was summoned to the scene for clean-up operations.