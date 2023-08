Nickolas Neal of Charlotte, N.C., took a walk during his workday and bought a Cash 5 lottery ticket that earned him a $100,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man went for a walk during a break from work and ended up winning a $100,000 lottery prize. Nickolas Neal of Charlotte told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he stopped into the 7-Eleven store on West Trade Street in Charlotte while taking a break from work.

"I was at work and I took a walk there to loosen up my legs," Neal said.

Neal ended up buying a $1 Quick Pick ticket for the Aug. 8 Cash 5 drawing.

"When I checked the ticket my jaw dropped," he said. "I got my wife to check the ticket and her jaw dropped as well."

Neal said his $100,000 prize will help fund a trip to St. Lucia to celebrate his 10th wedding anniversary.

"We are planning this trip to be the honeymoon we never went on," Neal said.