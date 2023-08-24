Animal control officers ask public not to chase loose pig in Rhode Island

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in a Rhode Island town are asking members of the public not to chase a pig on the loose.

Burrillville Animal Control said the pig has been on the loose for about a week after escaping during his first day in a new home.

The pig was spotted Wednesday in the Staghead area on Buck Hill Road, and animal control said on Facebook that anyone who spots the swine should refrain from trying to chase him.

"Please do not chase him," the post said. "He will only run further."

Animal control said the pig has already been seen running as far as the Massachusetts state line.

The post said a second pig is also on the loose in the Burrillville area, but thus far that pig has remained in its owner's neighborhood.