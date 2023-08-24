Wandering alligator found outside Michigan apartment building

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman was faced with an unusual situation when she looked outside her apartment building and spotted a non-native animal -- an alligator.

The Romulus Police Department said in a Facebook post that the baffled woman called police to report an "alligator or crocodile" wandering around outside her building.

Dispatchers asked the woman to send a photo, and she complied -- showing them there was indeed an alligator outside.

Deputy Chief Derran Shelby said officers and a professional trapper collected the alligator from the apartment complex on the north side of Romulus.

"We don't know where it came from or how it got there," Shelby told USA Today.

Shelby said the 4-foot alligator will be relocated to a new home. He said the gator's mouth had been bound shut, so the public was never at risk from the reptile.