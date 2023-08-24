Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 24, 2023 / 2:35 PM

Wandering alligator found outside Michigan apartment building

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman was faced with an unusual situation when she looked outside her apartment building and spotted a non-native animal -- an alligator.

The Romulus Police Department said in a Facebook post that the baffled woman called police to report an "alligator or crocodile" wandering around outside her building.

Advertisement

Dispatchers asked the woman to send a photo, and she complied -- showing them there was indeed an alligator outside.

Deputy Chief Derran Shelby said officers and a professional trapper collected the alligator from the apartment complex on the north side of Romulus.

"We don't know where it came from or how it got there," Shelby told USA Today.

Shelby said the 4-foot alligator will be relocated to a new home. He said the gator's mouth had been bound shut, so the public was never at risk from the reptile.

Read More

Latest Headlines

N.C. man's work break earns him a $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 31 minutes ago
N.C. man's work break earns him a $100,000 lottery prize
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man went for a walk during a break from work and ended up winning a $100,000 lottery prize.
Kitten running loose in traffic rescued on California highway
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Kitten running loose in traffic rescued on California highway
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A kitten spotted running loose on a California highway was rescued after taking shelter in a wall crevice, the California Highway Patrol said.
Overturned truck spills red wine in Washington roundabout
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Overturned truck spills red wine in Washington roundabout
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- The Washington State Patrol said an off-ramp roundabout was closed when a tanker truck overturned and spilled red wine across the roadway.
Wisconsin company makes world's longest meat stick
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Wisconsin company makes world's longest meat stick
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin meat company celebrated its 75th anniversary by making the world's longest meat stick, measuring 314 feet long.
Pelican captured three weeks after zoo escape in England
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Pelican captured three weeks after zoo escape in England
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- An Eastern white pelican that escaped from a zoo in England was safely recaptured three weeks later after being spotted on a beach about 30 miles away.
Texas woman finds escaped snake blocking her car in parking lot
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Texas woman finds escaped snake blocking her car in parking lot
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A Texas police officer responded to an unusual call when a woman reported a loose snake was preventing her from reaching her car in a parking lot.
Florida police warn of monkey on the loose in Orange City
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Florida police warn of monkey on the loose in Orange City
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Police in a Florida city are warning members of the public about an unusual animal on the loose -- a monkey.
Message in a bottle from Ireland washes up in New Jersey
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Message in a bottle from Ireland washes up in New Jersey
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A family cleaning up trash on a New Jersey beach discovered a message in a bottle that was apparently thrown into the water in Ireland about four years earlier.
Kentucky man switches to a new lottery game, wins more than $118,000
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Kentucky man switches to a new lottery game, wins more than $118,000
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A Kentucky Lottery player switched to a new game and ended up winning more than $118,000 on his first try.
Swedish man eats 13.85 ounces of fermented fish in one minute
Odd News // 1 day ago
Swedish man eats 13.85 ounces of fermented fish in one minute
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A Swedish man participating in a contest organized by the Disgusting Food Museum ate 13.85 ounces of fermented fish in one minute, earning him a Guinness World Record.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Message in a bottle from Ireland washes up in New Jersey
Message in a bottle from Ireland washes up in New Jersey
Bird's impressive courtship dance moves fail to impress partner
Bird's impressive courtship dance moves fail to impress partner
Bear burglar takes nap in California man's bed
Bear burglar takes nap in California man's bed
Teen fishing on Minnesota lake reels in cash-stuffed wallet
Teen fishing on Minnesota lake reels in cash-stuffed wallet
Texas woman finds escaped snake blocking her car in parking lot
Texas woman finds escaped snake blocking her car in parking lot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement