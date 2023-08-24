Wisconsin company makes world's longest meat stick

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin meat company celebrated its 75th anniversary by making the world's longest meat stick, measuring 314 feet long.

Wenzel's Farm teamed up with South Carolina-based Devro, which makes collagen casings and films, to create a casing with the size and toughness to withstand the Guinness World Record attempt.

Advertisement

The completed meat stick was unfurled at Wenzel's Park in Marshfield and was then measured by a Guinness World Records adjudicator.

The 314-foot meat stick was declared to be a new world record.

The meat stick was then cut into portions and served to attendees at the company's anniversary celebration.