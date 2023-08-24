Wisconsin company makes world's longest meat stick

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin meat company celebrated its 75th anniversary by making the world's longest meat stick, measuring 314 feet long. Wenzel's Farm teamed up with South Carolina-based Devro, which makes collagen casings and films, to create a casing with the size and toughness to withstand the Guinness World Record attempt. Advertisement The completed meat stick was unfurled at Wenzel's Park in Marshfield and was then measured by a Guinness World Records adjudicator. The 314-foot meat stick was declared to be a new world record. The meat stick was then cut into portions and served to attendees at the company's anniversary celebration. Read More Pelican captured three weeks after zoo escape in England Texas woman finds escaped snake blocking her car in parking lot Florida police warn of monkey on the loose in Orange City