Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A kitten spotted running loose on a California highway was rescued after taking shelter in a wall crevice, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said the kitten was spotted running loose in traffic on westbound Interstate 580, west of North Livermore Avenue in Livermore.

A trooper chased the kitten "until it found a place to rest in a crevice on the freeway wall," the CHP said on social media.

The kitten was taken "to its next adventure at the East County Animal Shelter," CHP said.