Aug. 24 (UPI) -- An Eastern white pelican that escaped from a zoo in England was safely recaptured three weeks later after being spotted on a beach about 30 miles away.

The Blackpool Zoo said the 14-week-old pelican escaped Aug. 4 when it was spooked by a flock of seagulls and attempted to fly to the top of the flamingo house, but was carried away by strong winds.

The pelican was spotted on Granny's Bay, near Lytham, last week, but managed to give zookeepers the slip.

The zoo announced the pelican was spotted Wednesday at Hay-a-Park Gravel Pits waters in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire, about 30 miles from the zoo.

Zookeepers responded to the scene and were loaned a kayak from a local family so they could reach the bird.

The pelican is currently in quarantine and will be returned to the flock soon, the zoo said.