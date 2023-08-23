Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A Texas police officer responded to an unusual call when a woman reported a loose snake was preventing her from reaching her car in a parking lot.

The Irving Police Department said Officer Steve Burres responded to a report of a loose snake in a parking lot.

"Our officers have many hidden talents. Officer Burres is our snake whisperer. His hidden talent is handling any wildlife call that may come our way, especially the snake calls," the department said in a Facebook post.

Burres collected the snake and turned it over to Irving Animal Services.

The snake was later identified as an escaped pet named Ms. Bonnie. The serpent's owner was informed of a local law banning pet snakes over 6 feet long. The owner agreed to surrender Ms. Bonnie to a wildlife sanctuary.