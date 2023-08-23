Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a raccoon that found itself in double trouble when it became stuck in a tree with a mayonnaise jar stuck over its head.

Marion County Fire Rescue said in an Instagram post that a crew responded to SRM Concrete in Belleview on a report of a raccoon "with a jar on his head, stuck in the tree."

The responding crews used a platform to reach the raccoon, which rescuers dubbed "Ricky."

"Ricky was extricated from the jar, placed in a safe carrier and turned over to Animal Control. We are pleased to say that he didn't suffer any major injuries," the post said.