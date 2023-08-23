Message in a bottle from Ireland washes up in New Jersey

|Advertisement
"We found the bottle in some seaweed right at the water's edge," Bolger told IrishCentral. "We had to take it home to get note out it was jammed in the bottle so tightly."
The note was dated July 17, 2019, and was signed, "Aoife."
"Greetings from Ireland," the note reads. "I have thrown this bottle into the sea for someone to find another day. Maybe it's traveled down to Africa or to Iceland! I won't know if someone found this, but I hope it is found!"
The family shared their discovery with The Wildwood Sun by the Sea Magazine, which posted photos of the message to Facebook in the hopes of finding the sender.