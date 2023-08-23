Message in a bottle from Ireland washes up in New Jersey

Frank Bolger was visiting a Wildwood, N.J., beach with his wife and granddaughter when they found a message in a bottle from Ireland. Photo by Atlantios/Pixabay.com

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A family cleaning up trash on a New Jersey beach discovered a message in a bottle that was apparently thrown into the water in Ireland about four years earlier. Frank Bolger said he was visiting the 14th Street Beach in Wildwood with his wife, Karen, and granddaughter, Autumn, when they found a bottle with a slip of paper inside. Advertisement

"We found the bottle in some seaweed right at the water's edge," Bolger told IrishCentral. "We had to take it home to get note out it was jammed in the bottle so tightly."

The note was dated July 17, 2019, and was signed, "Aoife."

"Greetings from Ireland," the note reads. "I have thrown this bottle into the sea for someone to find another day. Maybe it's traveled down to Africa or to Iceland! I won't know if someone found this, but I hope it is found!"

The family shared their discovery with The Wildwood Sun by the Sea Magazine, which posted photos of the message to Facebook in the hopes of finding the sender.