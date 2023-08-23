Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 23, 2023 / 3:36 PM

Kentucky man switches to a new lottery game, wins more than $118,000

By Ben Hooper
Joseph Raley switched Kentucky Lottery games and ended up winning $118,449.42 on his first try. Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Lottery
Joseph Raley switched Kentucky Lottery games and ended up winning $118,449.42 on his first try. Photo courtesy of the Kentucky Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A Kentucky Lottery player switched to a new game and ended up winning more than $118,000 on his first try.

Joseph Raley of London told Kentucky Lottery officials he was preparing to play an Instant Play game on the lottery's smartphone app when he abruptly changed his mind.

Advertisement

"I picked a game and was getting ready to click buy when I switched and wagered $5 on Wild Life Clusters Jackpot instead," Raley said.

Raley said he initially wasn't paying close attention while playing.

"Those four little things popped up and gave me three free spins. I figured I'd get my $5 back. My phone was laying there, and I turned around and started doing something when out of the corner of my eye I saw a big cluster of stuff," Raley said.

Raley said the game moved on to the second and third spins and he only realized moments later that his first spin had won him the $118,449.42 jackpot.

The winner said he and his wife haven't decided what to do with the prize money yet and will keep it in savings for the time being.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Message in a bottle from Ireland washes up in New Jersey
Odd News // 7 minutes ago
Message in a bottle from Ireland washes up in New Jersey
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A family cleaning up trash on a New Jersey beach discovered a message in a bottle that was apparently thrown into the water in Ireland about four years earlier.
Swedish man eats 13.85 ounces of fermented fish in one minute
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Swedish man eats 13.85 ounces of fermented fish in one minute
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A Swedish man participating in a contest organized by the Disgusting Food Museum ate 13.85 ounces of fermented fish in one minute, earning him a Guinness World Record.
Teen fishing on Minnesota lake reels in cash-stuffed wallet
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Teen fishing on Minnesota lake reels in cash-stuffed wallet
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A teenager fishing in a Minnesota lake reeled in a prize catch -- a cash-stuffed wallet that turned out to have been dropped by an Iowa farmer one year earlier.
Raccoon with head stuck in jar gets stranded in Florida tree
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Raccoon with head stuck in jar gets stranded in Florida tree
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida came to the rescue of a raccoon that found itself in double trouble when it became stuck in a tree with a mayonnaise jar stuck over its head.
Austria offers a year of public transportation in exchange for a tattoo
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Austria offers a year of public transportation in exchange for a tattoo
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Officials in Austria have drawn criticism for a scheme offering residents a year of free nationwide public transportation in exchange for getting a tattoo.
Officer pulls two cups off skunk's head in Maine
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Officer pulls two cups off skunk's head in Maine
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A Maine police officer came to the assistance of a skunk found wandering with two cups stuck over its head in a Dunkin' Donuts parking lot.
Two-headed snake hatches at pet store in England
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Two-headed snake hatches at pet store in England
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A pet store in England said a two-headed snake hatched recently at the store is now five weeks old and appears to be doing well.
Bear burglar takes nap in California man's bed
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Bear burglar takes nap in California man's bed
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A California man's home security camera was recording when a bear broke into his apartment, foraged for food, wrecked his TV and took a nap on his bed.
Former address earns Maryland man a $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Former address earns Maryland man a $50,000 lottery prize
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A Maryland man used his old street address to play the lottery's Pick 5 game and ended up winning a $50,000 prize.
Stranger dives into New Hampshire lake to find woman's lost phone
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stranger dives into New Hampshire lake to find woman's lost phone
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A woman dropped her phone into a New Hampshire lake and the device was rescued from 15 feet of water by a volunteer diver from a nearby boat.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bird's impressive courtship dance moves fail to impress partner
Bird's impressive courtship dance moves fail to impress partner
Sunflower field owners ask visitors to stop taking nude photos
Sunflower field owners ask visitors to stop taking nude photos
Bear burglar takes nap in California man's bed
Bear burglar takes nap in California man's bed
Stranger dives into New Hampshire lake to find woman's lost phone
Stranger dives into New Hampshire lake to find woman's lost phone
Officer pulls two cups off skunk's head in Maine
Officer pulls two cups off skunk's head in Maine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement