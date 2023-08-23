Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Police in a Florida city are warning members of the public about an unusual animal on the loose -- a monkey.

The Orange City Police Department said in a Facebook post that it has received multiple reports of a monkey on the loose in the city.

The post included a photo of the primate, which police identified as a rhesus macaque monkey.

Police said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been informed of the sightings. The department warned residents not to attempt to capture the animal.

Kimberly Bialobos, an employee at the Popeye's eatery on Enterprise Road in Orange City said she spotted the monkey outside the drive-through window about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

"I look over and I'm like, 'Is this real? This cannot be possible,'" she told WOFL-TV. "The monkey's smart because he looked at the traffic and he knew not to go that way."

"This is the weirdest thing I've ever seen. Not only working here. In my life. This is pretty crazy," she said.