A giraffe born at the Brights Zoo in Tennessee is believed to be the only member of its species in the world without spots. Photo courtesy of the Brights Zoo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A Tennessee zoo announced the birth of what officials believe to be the only spotless reticulated giraffe in the world. The Brights Zoo in Limestone said the female giraffe was born at the facility July 31 and zookeepers soon discovered the baby was uniquely sold-colored. Advertisement

Zoo director David Bright said the last known spotless reticulated giraffe, named Toshiko, was born at the Ueno Zoo in Tokyo in 1972.

The zoo is considering four names for the giraffe: Kipekee, Firyali, Shakiri and Jamella. Members of the public will be asked to vote on the potential names starting Tuesday.