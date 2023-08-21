North Carolina man wins $331,792 lottery jackpot on first try

Michael Eaves won a $331,792 jackpot from his first-ever Cash 5 lottery ticket. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man decided to try playing the lottery's Cash 5 drawing for the first time and ended up winning the $331,792 jackpot. Michael Eaves, of Clinton, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he used the lottery's mobile app to buy a $1 Quick Pick ticket for Wednesday's Cash 5 drawing.

"It was my first time playing that game," he said. "I was just sitting there in my recliner that evening and I purchased the tickets using my smart phone."

Eaves said he checked the numbers the following morning and immediately told his wife.

"I still wasn't certain," he said. "When I decided it was real, we began discussing how we were going to use the money."

Eaves said he will use some of his $331,792 prize to make house and car payments, while other portions will be donated to charity and his church.