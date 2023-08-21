North Carolina man wins $331,792 lottery jackpot on first try

|Advertisement
"It was my first time playing that game," he said. "I was just sitting there in my recliner that evening and I purchased the tickets using my smart phone."
Eaves said he checked the numbers the following morning and immediately told his wife.
"I still wasn't certain," he said. "When I decided it was real, we began discussing how we were going to use the money."
Eaves said he will use some of his $331,792 prize to make house and car payments, while other portions will be donated to charity and his church.