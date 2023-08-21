Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A visitor to the coast of a Texas island ended up capturing photos and video of a rare sight -- a badger digging for sand crabs in the middle of the day.

Tom Howe said he was on a fishing trip on Padre Island when he spotted the animal on the beach.

"I only recently found out there were badgers on the island, almost no one here knows that we have them. Badgers usually avoid people and being exposed," Howe wrote on Facebook.

Badgers are native to Texas, including Padre Island, but the animals are nocturnal and elusive, making sightings extremely rare.

"This is truly a bucket list item, once in a lifetime event," Howe wrote.