Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 21, 2023 / 11:18 AM

Bird's impressive courtship dance moves fail to impress partner

By Mohammed Kathrada, LatestSightings.com
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

A bird put on the performance of his life, he danced, twirled, hopped, and sang his little heart out. Sadly, this was all in vain as his potential companion was not half as impressed as we were.

Sixty-nine-year-old Alan Fogarty, a passionate tour guide in South Africa with a deep love for wildlife, captured the display and tinged it with LatestSightings.com.

Advertisement

The story begins with a successful morning safari that had already gifted Alan and his guests a sight of the famous white lion named Casper and his pride. As they were making their way back to Satara for brunch, the distinctive call of a male Red-Crested Korhaan caught Alan's attention. Without hesitation, he locked onto the source of the sound and discovered the male Korhaan only a few meters away.

Alan began filming what seemed like a typical display, but he quickly realized that there was more to it. The male Korhaan's actions were beyond the ordinary his energy was on another level, his feathers raised in excitement. But the real surprise came when a female Korhaan emerged from the undergrowth, catching the male's attention.

According to Alan, "The male's dance routine was a fusion of a Michael Jackson performance and a zealous military leader losing control." The scene played out like a comical romance as the male did his best to impress the seemingly uninterested female.

Advertisement

For Alan, this was an exceptionally rare sight. "I had witnessed the standard vertical flight display of the Red-Crested Korhaan before, but this elaborate dance routine and the vibrant red crest were entirely new and thrilling experiences."

Alan, who has spent numerous years observing wildlife, emphasizes the importance of patience and respect while on safari. "Turn off your engines, remain silent, and let the environment's sounds envelop you. Don't be selfish share sightings with others, and you will be rewarded with special moments like these."

The article originally appeared first on Latest Sightings.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Idaho men recapture ping pong ball bouncing record after rules change
Odd News // 50 minutes ago
Idaho men recapture ping pong ball bouncing record after rules change
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men recaptured a Guinness World Records title by bouncing five ping-pong balls into cups in just 1.5 seconds.
Jump-roping cat breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 days ago
Jump-roping cat breaks Guinness World Record
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old Missouri cat showed off his jump-roping skills and broke a Guinness World Record by skipping nine times in 1 minute.
Critically endangered addax antelope born at Illinois zoo
Odd News // 2 days ago
Critically endangered addax antelope born at Illinois zoo
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Brookfield Zoo in Illinois announced the birth of a healthy addax, a species of African antelope considered critically endangered.
Unexpected $20 discovery leads N.C. man to $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Unexpected $20 discovery leads N.C. man to $100,000 lottery prize
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said unexpectedly finding $20 in his pocket led to his winning a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Sunflower field owners ask visitors to stop taking nude photos
Odd News // 2 days ago
Sunflower field owners ask visitors to stop taking nude photos
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The owners of a sunflower field in England are pleading with visitors to stop stripping down to take nude photos in public view.
Raccoon breaks into Wisconsin church
Odd News // 2 days ago
Raccoon breaks into Wisconsin church
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Services were canceled at a Wisconsin church when a pastor arrived at the facility and discovered it was being ransacked by a masked burglar -- a raccoon.
Snakes found swimming in pool, hot tub at Wisconsin hotel
Odd News // 2 days ago
Snakes found swimming in pool, hot tub at Wisconsin hotel
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Guests at a Wisconsin hotel said they were shocked to discover multiple snakes inside the building -- including in the pool and hot tub.
New Jersey man collects 5,548 PEZ dispensers
Odd News // 3 days ago
New Jersey man collects 5,548 PEZ dispensers
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A PEZ-obsessed New Jersey man's collection of 5,548 dispensers earned him the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of candy dispensers.
Firefighters corral escaped bearded dragon in Indiana
Odd News // 3 days ago
Firefighters corral escaped bearded dragon in Indiana
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Indiana said they responded to an "interesting call" when a reported animal on the loose turned out to be a bearded dragon.
Man tries lottery game for the first time, wins $40,044
Odd News // 3 days ago
Man tries lottery game for the first time, wins $40,044
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A Maryland man decided to give the lottery's Racetrax a try and ended up winning $40,044 on his first attempt.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sunflower field owners ask visitors to stop taking nude photos
Sunflower field owners ask visitors to stop taking nude photos
Jump-roping cat breaks Guinness World Record
Jump-roping cat breaks Guinness World Record
Mystery animal caught on camera in Texas neighborhood
Mystery animal caught on camera in Texas neighborhood
Maryland man buys 15 lottery tickets, wins 15 jackpots
Maryland man buys 15 lottery tickets, wins 15 jackpots
Snakes found swimming in pool, hot tub at Wisconsin hotel
Snakes found swimming in pool, hot tub at Wisconsin hotel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement