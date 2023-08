Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A pair of Idaho men recaptured a Guinness World Records title by bouncing five ping-pong balls into cups in just 1.5 seconds.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness World Records, originally teamed up with neighbor Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon to set the record at 2.87 seconds.

The title for fastest time to bounce a ping pong ball into five cups (team of two) was taken by a pair of Harlem Globetrotters players after Guinness World Records altered the rules to remove a requirement for the participants to alternate their bounces.

Rush and Hannon's record was changed to fastest time to bounce a ping pong ball into five cups (team of two -- alternating turns), and the new version of the original record stood at 2.18 seconds.

Rush said he and Hannon practiced their technique for several hours to refine their technique before they officially attempted the non-alternating record and cut the time down to 1.5 seconds.

They now officially hold both records.