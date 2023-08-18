Unexpected $20 discovery leads N.C. man to $100,000 lottery prize

|Advertisement
Presley ended up buying a $20 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket from the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Tommys Road in Goldsboro and scratching off a $100,000 prize.
"I was just in shock," he recalled. "I couldn't believe it."
Presley said he had to recheck the ticket before he could believe his win.
"Sometimes I mistakenly look at the numbers wrong," he laughed.
The winner said he wasn't the only one who had a hard time believing his luck.
"First I called my wife," he said. "She didn't believe it so I took a picture of it to show her."
Presley said his winnings will go toward some home improvement projects and saving for his daughter's college education.