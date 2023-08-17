Dozens of escaped lovebirds spotted around English town

Drew Holdaway said his lovebirds have been spotted all across the town of Tadley, England, after 72 of the birds escaped from his aviary. Photo by Xenya/Pixabay.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Residents have reported seeing colorful birds all over an English town after 72 lovebirds escaped from their owner's aviary. Drew Holdaway, 64, said the birds flew the coop from his Tadley, Hampshire, garden after he accidentally left an aviary door open while taking photos of some lovebirds he planned to sell. Advertisement

"I was standing in my kitchen on the phone talking to a pal looking out the window and suddenly noticed my lovebirds flying around," Holdaway told the BBC. "It was totally my fault for leaving the aviary door open."

He said each bird is worth about $50 to $60.

Holdaway said he put out food for the escaped birds and he has successfully recaptured 28 of them, but 44 remain on the loose.

"Unfortunately they have flown too far now and are unable to hear the calls from their mates," he said.

Residents have reported seeing the colorful birds all over town.