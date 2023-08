Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A pig on the loose for more than two weeks in New Zealand caused delays on a major highway Tuesday morning when police and animal control attempted to capture the slippery swine.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said Tuesday on social media that the westbound lanes of the State Highway 16 highway, near the Te Atatū Rd off-ramp, were blocked due to an "animal control issue."

Police and Animal Management West teams confirmed the cause of the blockage was an attempt to capture a loose pig spotted wandering in the Auckland area on multiple occasions during the past two weeks.

The pig managed to give authorities the slip.

"The pig was 'sunbathing' in a bush area next to the motorway but upon our arrival it disappeared into the bush and our staff left the site at 11 a.m.," Aaron Neary, Auckland Council's Animal Management West team leader, told the NZ Herald.

The pig was previously spotted running on the highway July 22. Officials said the pig has been caught on camera approaching a trap set up near the highway, but the animal has yet to venture inside.