Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 1, 2023 / 1:44 PM

Desperate elephant tries to get newborn to stand

By Mohammed Kathrada, LatestSightings.com
A new mother elephant tries to get her newborn to stand. Photo courtesy of LatestSightings.com
A new mother elephant tries to get her newborn to stand. Photo courtesy of LatestSightings.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

After giving birth to her calf, this new mommy elephant panics as the newborn struggles to stand. But she keeps on trying to help it up, and it is just so special to watch.

Thirty-one-year-old Brett Marneweck, a seasoned field guide, experienced this once-in-a-lifetime sighting-the miracle of life-and shared it with LatestSightings.com.

Advertisement

"We headed out on our afternoon safari, planning to have our sundowner overlooking a nearby dam. We positioned ourselves on the dam's wall and took in the scene of hippos and birds all going about their day. Little did he know that this moment would soon transform into something truly extraordinary."

"In the distance, something caught my eye-an elephant seemingly in distress. Curiosity piqued, I reached for my binoculars to get a closer look. Shocked and in awe, I realized it was an elephant giving birth!"

"Understanding the sensitivity of the situation but also the rarity of such, we decided to reposition ourselves, ensuring we didn't cause any additional stress to the mother elephant but also getting in close enough to watch without our binoculars."

"In our process of moving, we lost sight for a minute, and when we eventually regained visual, the calf was already out. Laying on the ground a newly born elephant calf!"

Advertisement

"The mother elephant then did something so strange she turned and left. But she returned a few moments later, and that's when I thought she might be a first-time mother. Her behavior was a mix of nervousness, excitement, and curiosity."

"The mother elephant tried helping the calf to stand, nudging rather roughly. Her inexperience showed, but eventually it was a heartwarming sight. The baby elephant finally stood, leaning against its mother for support."

"With persistence, the calf attempted to suckle. We knew it was time to leave the new family and their peaceful bonding. We wanted to give them the space they needed to nurture their connection without any interruptions."

"It's these moments that remind us of the preciousness of life and the intricate balance of nature. Such moments inspire us to cherish our planet's diverse inhabitants and their remarkable journeys through existence."

This article originally appeared on Latest Sightings.

Read More

Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs Seen on safari: 20 lions squeeze onto river bank to drink Wolverine spotted in California is only the second in 100 years Surprise sighting: flamingo spotted in Kruger National Park

Latest Headlines

Japanese man suctions 11 cans to his head to break world record
Odd News // 32 minutes ago
Japanese man suctions 11 cans to his head to break world record
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A Japanese man put his unusual skill to the test and reclaimed the Guinness World Record for most drink cans placed on the head using air suction.
'Chief Uno Player' sought to make $4,444 a week playing Uno games
Odd News // 1 hour ago
'Chief Uno Player' sought to make $4,444 a week playing Uno games
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Toy company Mattel announced it is seeking a "Chief Uno Player" to get paid $4,444 a week for four weeks to play the latest variation of the game, Uno Quatro.
'Sunbathing' pig causes highway backup in New Zealand
Odd News // 2 hours ago
'Sunbathing' pig causes highway backup in New Zealand
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A pig on the loose for more than two weeks in New Zealand caused delays on a major highway Tuesday morning when police and animal control attempted to capture the slippery swine.
Juggling duo attempt world record in tandem at MIT
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Juggling duo attempt world record in tandem at MIT
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A pair of juggling enthusiasts attempted to reclaim a Guinness World Record and managed to complete 914 catches while juggling in tandem.
Bull shark repeatedly attacks fishing boat's motor in Florida
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Bull shark repeatedly attacks fishing boat's motor in Florida
July 31 (UPI) -- A drone photographer captured video when a bull shark swam up to a fishing boat and repeatedly attacked the motor off the Florida coast.
Bear beats the heat in California home's backyard pool
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Bear beats the heat in California home's backyard pool
July 31 (UPI) -- Police were called to a California home where a bear was discovered taking a dip in the backyard pool to beat the summer heat.
Missouri man wins $50,000 Powerball prize on his birthday
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Missouri man wins $50,000 Powerball prize on his birthday
July 31 (UPI) -- A Missouri man bought a Powerball ticket on his birthday and won a $50,000 present.
Snake interrupts cricket game in Sri Lankan capital
Odd News // 1 day ago
Snake interrupts cricket game in Sri Lankan capital
July 31 (UPI) -- A cricket match in Sri Lanka was temporarily halted Monday when a snake slithered out onto the field.
Mystery object on Australian beach 'most likely' from Indian space rocket
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mystery object on Australian beach 'most likely' from Indian space rocket
July 31 (UPI) -- The Australian Space Agency said a mysterious cylinder that washed up on a beach earlier this month has been identified as debris from an Indian rocket.
Most pushups in one hour world record broken for the second time in a month
Odd News // 1 day ago
Most pushups in one hour world record broken for the second time in a month
July 31 (UPI) -- A Romanian athlete who has been attempting to break the world record for most pushups in one hour for six years finally broke the record successfully only one month after it was last set.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
Chinese zoo denies its sun bear is a human in a costume
Chinese zoo denies its sun bear is a human in a costume
Most pushups in one hour world record broken for the second time in a month
Most pushups in one hour world record broken for the second time in a month
Snake interrupts cricket game in Sri Lankan capital
Snake interrupts cricket game in Sri Lankan capital
Civet family rudely disturbed while playing in rain
Civet family rudely disturbed while playing in rain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement