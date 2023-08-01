Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Toy company Mattel announced it is seeking a "Chief Uno Player" to get paid $4,444 a week for four weeks to play the latest variation of the game, Uno Quatro.

The company said the chosen candidate will be called upon to dedicate four hours a day for four days a week to Uno Quatro, which combines the popular card game with a four-in-a-row drop-down game.

"We're looking for someone who's just as passionate about throwing down a Draw 4 as they are engaging strangers in a game. Someone who knows how to play a reverse and likes to get WILD (in a nice-ish way). Is that you?" the posting states.

The winning applicant will be called upon to spend four weeks in New York City. Their duties will include challenging strangers to play the game, teaching new players the rules and creating Uno-related content for the game's social media channels.

The Chief Uno Player will be paid $17,776 -- $4,444 a week.

Prospective players are being asked to apply for the position on TikTok.