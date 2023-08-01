Trending
Aug. 1, 2023 / 1:13 PM

'Chief Uno Player' sought to make $4,444 a week playing Uno games

By Ben Hooper
@uno do you have what it takes to be our CHIEF UNO PLAYER? are you passionate about throwing down the Draw 4 and playing the Reverse Card IRL? stitch this video, introduce yourself and answer these four questions:   what's your best memory playing UNO? what's your best Reverse Card moment? why shouldn't we SKIP you as the Chief UNO player? what's your fave version of UNO?   submit your video by August 10th at 11:59 PM PST and check out the link in our bio for more information. ♬ Summer - Croquet Club
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Toy company Mattel announced it is seeking a "Chief Uno Player" to get paid $4,444 a week for four weeks to play the latest variation of the game, Uno Quatro.

The company said the chosen candidate will be called upon to dedicate four hours a day for four days a week to Uno Quatro, which combines the popular card game with a four-in-a-row drop-down game.

"We're looking for someone who's just as passionate about throwing down a Draw 4 as they are engaging strangers in a game. Someone who knows how to play a reverse and likes to get WILD (in a nice-ish way). Is that you?" the posting states.

The winning applicant will be called upon to spend four weeks in New York City. Their duties will include challenging strangers to play the game, teaching new players the rules and creating Uno-related content for the game's social media channels.

The Chief Uno Player will be paid $17,776 -- $4,444 a week.

Prospective players are being asked to apply for the position on TikTok.

