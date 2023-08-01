Trending
Aug. 1, 2023 / 11:10 AM

Juggling duo attempt world record in tandem at MIT

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A pair of juggling enthusiasts attempted to reclaim a Guinness World Record and managed to complete 914 catches while juggling in tandem.

David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records, and Arthur Lewbel, who founded the MIT Juggling Club in 1975, originally held the record for most consecutive side-by-side juggling catches by a team of two in 2018, with 532 catches.

Their record was broken by German jugglers Luca Pferdmenges and Jan Daumin, who managed the same feat with 901 catches.

Rush and Lewbel attempted to reclaim their record at a meeting of the MIT Juggling Club and made multiple attempts, finally managing a run of 914 catches.

Evidence from the attempt is now being submitted to Guinness World Records for review.

