Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 31, 2023 / 10:02 AM

Stork has wings full with 4 babies

By Mohammed Kathrada, LatestSightings.com
Six rare storks were seen having a family reunion in the Kruger National Park in South Africa. Photo courtesy of LatestSightings.com
Six rare storks were seen having a family reunion in the Kruger National Park in South Africa. Photo courtesy of LatestSightings.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Not one, not two, but six of these beautiful and extremely rare storks were seen having a family reunion in the Kruger National Park in South Africa.

Gerrie Smit, from Kruger Gateway Safaris, experienced this absolutely marvelous sighting and shared it with LatestSightings.com.

Advertisement

"It was another day in the Kruger, and my guests and I were hoping to spot some of Africa's majestic creatures like buffalo, elephants, or the big cats. However, nature had an extraordinary surprise in store for us."

"As we stopped on a bridge, my attention was drawn to the colorful bird on my side. A saddle-billed stork surrounded by four other birds. My initial instinct led me to believe they were marabou storks. But I was pleasantly surprised when I realized that these were, in fact, four sub-adult saddle-billed storks. A sight so rare that I had never dreamt of such before."

An encounter like this, considering the challenges saddle-billed storks face during their development, is remarkable. Generally, between one and three eggs are laid during breeding, making it highly improbable that four chicks are able to survive into sub-adulthood. This remarkable family had defied the odds, thriving in the heart of Kruger National Park.

Advertisement

"I was amazed to learn about the critical status of the storks in Mozambique, where only 30 pairs are remain. The realization of the species' vulnerability added a profound sense of significance to the encounter."

"With only around 40 individuals recorded in Kruger a decade ago, witnessing this family of five was a testament to the park's conservation efforts. Despite their dwindling numbers, these majestic birds are finding a safe haven in the park's protected wilderness."

Sightings of this nature serve as a reminder of the fragility of some of Africa's most iconic species. It beckons us all to rally together in support of wildlife conservation. So that future generations can also experience the true beauty of our nature.

This article originally appeared at LatestSightings.com.

Read More

Surprise sighting: flamingo spotted in Kruger National Park Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs Seen on safari: 20 lions squeeze onto river bank to drink Wolverine spotted in California is only the second in 100 years

Latest Headlines

Civet family rudely disturbed while playing in rain
Odd News // 38 minutes ago
Civet family rudely disturbed while playing in rain
Five civet cats were seen running and playing in the rain during the day until they were chased off into the bush.
Three whales caught on camera breaching together off Massachusetts
Odd News // 2 days ago
Three whales caught on camera breaching together off Massachusetts
July 28 (UPI) -- A family fishing off the coast of Massachusetts captured video of the rare moment three humpback whales jumped out of the water in unison.
Ohio woman wins $50,000 lottery prize on Maryland vacation
Odd News // 2 days ago
Ohio woman wins $50,000 lottery prize on Maryland vacation
July 28 (UPI) -- An Ohio woman said a rainy day during her vacation in Maryland led to her winning a $50,000 lottery prize.
'SCHOOL' misspelled as 'SHCOOL' on Massachusetts road
Odd News // 2 days ago
'SCHOOL' misspelled as 'SHCOOL' on Massachusetts road
July 28 (UPI) -- Officials in a Massachusetts town said "SCHOOL" was supposed to have been painted on the road outside a middle school, but the word was accidentally misspelled as "SHCOOL."
Alligator found in Indiana pond after three weeks on the loose
Odd News // 2 days ago
Alligator found in Indiana pond after three weeks on the loose
July 28 (UPI) -- An alligator was safely captured in an Indiana pond three weeks after vanishing from its habitat, rescuers said.
Fur seal found in Australian lake 9 miles from the ocean
Odd News // 2 days ago
Fur seal found in Australian lake 9 miles from the ocean
July 28 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers in Australia are trying to determine how a fur seal ended up in a lake more than 9 miles from the ocean.
British men on their way to 111 hours playing pool
Odd News // 2 days ago
British men on their way to 111 hours playing pool
July 28 (UPI) -- A pair of British man are attempting to break a world record by playing pool for 111 consecutive hours.
Florida man records alligator's struggle to get through fence
Odd News // 2 days ago
Florida man records alligator's struggle to get through fence
July 28 (UPI) -- A Florida man captured video of a 6-foot alligator struggling to squeeze through his fence -- and then he found the reptile's nest.
Mass. police: Reports of loose boa constrictor a misunderstanding
Odd News // 3 days ago
Mass. police: Reports of loose boa constrictor a misunderstanding
July 27 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts said Thursday that a previous warning about a boa constrictor on the loose was the result of a miscommunication.
Hovercraft crew rescues sheep swept out by waves
Odd News // 3 days ago
Hovercraft crew rescues sheep swept out by waves
July 27 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers in England came to the rescue of a sheep that was chased into the water by a dog and got swept away by the current.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
'SCHOOL' misspelled as 'SHCOOL' on Massachusetts road
'SCHOOL' misspelled as 'SHCOOL' on Massachusetts road
Florida man records alligator's struggle to get through fence
Florida man records alligator's struggle to get through fence
Three whales caught on camera breaching together off Massachusetts
Three whales caught on camera breaching together off Massachusetts
Lioness defies gravity to escape 7 male lions
Lioness defies gravity to escape 7 male lions
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement