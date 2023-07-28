Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 28 (UPI) -- A family fishing off the coast of Massachusetts captured video of the rare moment three humpback whales jumped out of the water in unison.

Robert Addie said he was fishing with his daughters and son-in-law near Provincetown when he started recording video of some nearby whales.

Addie's footage captured the moment three of the whales breached at the same time, followed by a nearby juvenile a few moments later.

"I've been on the water a long time. I've worked sword and tuna out of Gloucester. I worked fishing in Alaska as a young man and I've seen a lot of whales," Addie told WFXT-TV. "I'll tell you, I've never seen a triple in sync like that."

Philip Hamilton, senior scientist at the New England Aquarium, said whales have been known to breach in unison, but three at the same time is a "bit rarer" to see.

"God was shining down on my family," Addie told The Washington Post. "It was just a fantastic day on the water."