Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 28, 2023 / 4:27 PM

Three whales caught on camera breaching together off Massachusetts

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 28 (UPI) -- A family fishing off the coast of Massachusetts captured video of the rare moment three humpback whales jumped out of the water in unison.

Robert Addie said he was fishing with his daughters and son-in-law near Provincetown when he started recording video of some nearby whales.

Advertisement

Addie's footage captured the moment three of the whales breached at the same time, followed by a nearby juvenile a few moments later.

"I've been on the water a long time. I've worked sword and tuna out of Gloucester. I worked fishing in Alaska as a young man and I've seen a lot of whales," Addie told WFXT-TV. "I'll tell you, I've never seen a triple in sync like that."

Philip Hamilton, senior scientist at the New England Aquarium, said whales have been known to breach in unison, but three at the same time is a "bit rarer" to see.

"God was shining down on my family," Addie told The Washington Post. "It was just a fantastic day on the water."

Read More

Ohio woman wins $50,000 lottery prize on Maryland vacation 'SCHOOL' misspelled as 'SHCOOL' on Massachusetts road Alligator found in Indiana pond after three weeks on the loose

Latest Headlines

Ohio woman wins $50,000 lottery prize on Maryland vacation
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Ohio woman wins $50,000 lottery prize on Maryland vacation
July 28 (UPI) -- An Ohio woman said a rainy day during her vacation in Maryland led to her winning a $50,000 lottery prize.
'SCHOOL' misspelled as 'SHCOOL' on Massachusetts road
Odd News // 4 hours ago
'SCHOOL' misspelled as 'SHCOOL' on Massachusetts road
July 28 (UPI) -- Officials in a Massachusetts town said "SCHOOL" was supposed to have been painted on the road outside a middle school, but the word was accidentally misspelled as "SHCOOL."
Alligator found in Indiana pond after three weeks on the loose
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Alligator found in Indiana pond after three weeks on the loose
July 28 (UPI) -- An alligator was safely captured in an Indiana pond three weeks after vanishing from its habitat, rescuers said.
Fur seal found in Australian lake 9 miles from the ocean
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Fur seal found in Australian lake 9 miles from the ocean
July 28 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers in Australia are trying to determine how a fur seal ended up in a lake more than 9 miles from the ocean.
British men on their way to 111 hours playing pool
Odd News // 6 hours ago
British men on their way to 111 hours playing pool
July 28 (UPI) -- A pair of British man are attempting to break a world record by playing pool for 111 consecutive hours.
Florida man records alligator's struggle to get through fence
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Florida man records alligator's struggle to get through fence
July 28 (UPI) -- A Florida man captured video of a 6-foot alligator struggling to squeeze through his fence -- and then he found the reptile's nest.
Mass. police: Reports of loose boa constrictor a misunderstanding
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mass. police: Reports of loose boa constrictor a misunderstanding
July 27 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts said Thursday that a previous warning about a boa constrictor on the loose was the result of a miscommunication.
Hovercraft crew rescues sheep swept out by waves
Odd News // 1 day ago
Hovercraft crew rescues sheep swept out by waves
July 27 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers in England came to the rescue of a sheep that was chased into the water by a dog and got swept away by the current.
Michigan woman wins lottery jackpot on husband's birthday
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan woman wins lottery jackpot on husband's birthday
July 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman had multiple reasons to celebrate when she scored a $288,903 lottery jackpot on her husband's birthday.
More than 200 ponies make annual swim across Virginia channel
Odd News // 1 day ago
More than 200 ponies make annual swim across Virginia channel
July 27 (UPI) -- More than 200 ponies were herded across the Assateague Channel to Chincoteague Island in Virginia for the 98th annual Chincoteague Pony Swim.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
Woman receives over 100 Amazon packages she never ordered
Woman receives over 100 Amazon packages she never ordered
Lioness defies gravity to escape 7 male lions
Lioness defies gravity to escape 7 male lions
Pearl found in clam at Maine restaurant becomes engagement ring
Pearl found in clam at Maine restaurant becomes engagement ring
Raccoon shows up on baggage belt at Philadelphia airport
Raccoon shows up on baggage belt at Philadelphia airport
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement