July 28 (UPI) -- A Florida man captured video of a 6-foot alligator struggling to squeeze through his fence -- and then he found the reptile's nest.

Bill Geiger Jr. of Cocoa Beach was recording video of an alligator that was halfway through the fence around his yard when the reptile managed top quickly wriggle itself the rest of the way through.

"It was incredible," he told WOFL-TV. "It caught me by surprise, I was shocked!"

Geiger said he soon discovered the cause of the gator's presence -- she was a mother protecting her nest.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said female alligators lay an average of 32 to 46 eggs in late June or early July. The eggs hatch between mid-August and early September.

Geiger said he has been in touch with officials about having the nest moved.

"I called FWC to find out what to do. They told me, 'You've got to contact the city, you've got to do this, there's a lot of red tape.' Eventually, probably in a couple of days, they're going to come out -- I hope -- remove the eggs, relocate the gator," Geiger said.