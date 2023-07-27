Michigan woman wins lottery jackpot on husband's birthday

Kristin Murawski won a $288,903 lottery jackpot on her husband's birthday. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe July 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman had multiple reasons to celebrate when she scored a $288,903 lottery jackpot on her husband's birthday. Kristin Murawski, 46, of Washtenaw County, told Michigan Lottery officials she bought her ticket for the July 21 Fantasy 5 drawing at the Red Party Store in Willis. Advertisement

"I like to play Fantasy 5 when the jackpot gets over $150,000," Murawski said. "We made a quick stop at Red's, and I saw the jackpot was way past $150,000, so I grabbed a ticket."

Murawski said it was already a special day.

"It was my husband, Scott's, birthday, so we stopped at our neighbor's house on the way home to celebrate. While we were there, my brother-in-law texted my husband the winning numbers. As I was looking at them, I kept yelling: 'I think we hit! I think we hit!' My husband looked at the ticket and his jaw dropped," she recalled.

The ticket matched all five numbers, 21-23-25-34-38, earning Murawski a $288,903 jackpot.

"Winning this jackpot is life-changing and makes our lives easier. It means an earlier retirement for my husband and less worry about how we'll make ends meet once we are both retired," she said.

Advertisement