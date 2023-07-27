Michigan woman wins lottery jackpot on husband's birthday

|Advertisement
"I like to play Fantasy 5 when the jackpot gets over $150,000," Murawski said. "We made a quick stop at Red's, and I saw the jackpot was way past $150,000, so I grabbed a ticket."
Murawski said it was already a special day.
"It was my husband, Scott's, birthday, so we stopped at our neighbor's house on the way home to celebrate. While we were there, my brother-in-law texted my husband the winning numbers. As I was looking at them, I kept yelling: 'I think we hit! I think we hit!' My husband looked at the ticket and his jaw dropped," she recalled.
The ticket matched all five numbers, 21-23-25-34-38, earning Murawski a $288,903 jackpot.
"Winning this jackpot is life-changing and makes our lives easier. It means an earlier retirement for my husband and less worry about how we'll make ends meet once we are both retired," she said.