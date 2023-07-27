Trending
Odd News
July 27, 2023 / 3:13 PM

Michigan woman wins lottery jackpot on husband's birthday

By Ben Hooper
Kristin Murawski won a $288,903 lottery jackpot on her husband's birthday. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
July 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman had multiple reasons to celebrate when she scored a $288,903 lottery jackpot on her husband's birthday.

Kristin Murawski, 46, of Washtenaw County, told Michigan Lottery officials she bought her ticket for the July 21 Fantasy 5 drawing at the Red Party Store in Willis.

"I like to play Fantasy 5 when the jackpot gets over $150,000," Murawski said. "We made a quick stop at Red's, and I saw the jackpot was way past $150,000, so I grabbed a ticket."

Murawski said it was already a special day.

"It was my husband, Scott's, birthday, so we stopped at our neighbor's house on the way home to celebrate. While we were there, my brother-in-law texted my husband the winning numbers. As I was looking at them, I kept yelling: 'I think we hit! I think we hit!' My husband looked at the ticket and his jaw dropped," she recalled.

The ticket matched all five numbers, 21-23-25-34-38, earning Murawski a $288,903 jackpot.

"Winning this jackpot is life-changing and makes our lives easier. It means an earlier retirement for my husband and less worry about how we'll make ends meet once we are both retired," she said.

