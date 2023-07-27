Trending
Odd News
July 27, 2023 / 4:31 PM

Mass. police: Reports of loose boa constrictor were a misunderstanding

By Ben Hooper
July 27 (UPI) -- Police in Massachusetts said Thursday that a previous warning about a boa constrictor on the loose was the result of a miscommunication.

The Lexington Police Department initially issued a warning on social media Wednesday saying a loose boa constrictor had been spotted behind the CVS store in the Center area of town.

Police said Thursday that the snake was actually a pet accompanied by its owner and was never on the loose.

"They were showing the snake to people and put it down on the ground and allowed people to view it and take photos. A set of photos was involved in a text chain among Lexington youths," the department tweeted.

"A concerned parent saw the photos, mistakenly thought it was roaming the area freely, and contacted the Lexington Animal Control Officer. It was confirmed the snake was taken away by the owner at the time of the photos," the department said.

