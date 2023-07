Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 27 (UPI) -- Marine rescuers in England came to the rescue of a sheep that was chased into the water by a dog and got swept away by the current.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution said in a social media post that a crew from its Hoylake Lifeboat Station responded when a farmer called to report one of his sheep was stranded in the water off Leasowe Beach.

The sheep ended up on a sandbank across the tidal gutter, so the crew took the farmer and his sheepdog to round up the animal before the tide came in. The sheep was loaded on to the hovercraft and brought safely back to shore.

"It was a close shave for the sheep on what can be a dangerous area of beach, but we were glad we could help the farmer and his dog in bringing the animal to safety," crew member Emily Jones said.