July 26 (UPI) -- A Chinese speedcuber combined his puzzle-solving skills with his juggling proficiency to solve three Rubik's cubes in 3 minutes and 16 seconds while juggling.

Li Zhihao, 22, originally broke the record for fastest time to solve three rotating puzzle cubes while juggling in July 2022, when he completed the puzzles in 3 minutes and 29 seconds.

He took on the record for a second time on the set of Guinness World Records' Italian TV series, Lo Show dei Record, and shaved 13 seconds off his previous time.

Li, an accomplished speedcuber, also holds the records for most rotating puzzle cubes solved while suspended upside down, most rotating puzzle cubes solved using one hand while suspended upside down and fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle cube by a team of two underwater.