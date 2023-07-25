Ontario couple kiss after eating spicy peppers to break world record

|Advertisement
They held their kiss for 15 minutes, 6.5 seconds, earning the record. The couple set their goal at 15 minutes because they will be celebrating their 15th anniversary this year.
Mike Jack has several world records for eating spicy peppers. Jamie Jack said she practiced for the record by eating a habanero every day for about a month.
The couple said practice is an extremely important part of setting the record.
"Make sure you can handle the heat of the peppers before attempting a record like this," Mike Jack told Guinness World Records. "You don't want to throw up into someone else's mouth."