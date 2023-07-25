Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 25, 2023 / 1:23 PM

Ontario couple kiss after eating spicy peppers to break world record

By Ben Hooper
Mike and Jamie Jack each ate habanero peppers before kissing for 15 minutes, 6.5 seconds to break a world record. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
Mike and Jamie Jack each ate habanero peppers before kissing for 15 minutes, 6.5 seconds to break a world record. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 25 (UPI) -- An Ontario, Canada, couple ate spicy peppers and then locked lips for more than 15 minutes to break the Guinness World Record for the longest habanero pepper kiss.

London couple Mike and Jamie Jack ate a habanero each and then had to start kissing within 30 seconds to comply with Guinness World Records rules.

Advertisement

They held their kiss for 15 minutes, 6.5 seconds, earning the record. The couple set their goal at 15 minutes because they will be celebrating their 15th anniversary this year.

Mike Jack has several world records for eating spicy peppers. Jamie Jack said she practiced for the record by eating a habanero every day for about a month.

The couple said practice is an extremely important part of setting the record.

"Make sure you can handle the heat of the peppers before attempting a record like this," Mike Jack told Guinness World Records. "You don't want to throw up into someone else's mouth."

Read More

Northern Ireland man plays drums for over 150 hours straight Bear temporarily escapes enclosure at Mississippi zoo Wisconsin woman amasses collection of 23,632 Winnie the Pooh items

Latest Headlines

Falcon rescued from inside Maine toy store
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Falcon rescued from inside Maine toy store
July 25 (UPI) -- Police in Maine responded to a toy store where a peregrine falcon chasing a pigeon ended up trapped inside the store.
Northern Ireland man plays drums for over 150 hours straight
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Northern Ireland man plays drums for over 150 hours straight
July 25 (UPI) -- A Northern Ireland musician attempted to recapture a Guinness World Record by playing the drums for more than 150 hours.
Bear temporarily escapes enclosure at Mississippi zoo
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Bear temporarily escapes enclosure at Mississippi zoo
July 25 (UPI) -- An Asiatic black bear escaped from its enclosure at a Mississippi zoo when a door was mistakenly left open.
Michigan man finds out he won $1.5M lotto prize from online message
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan man finds out he won $1.5M lotto prize from online message
July 24 (UPI) -- A man from Oakland County in Michigan was surprised to find he had won the Lotto 47 Double Play.
Sneaky snakes: 5 times snakes slithered indoors
Odd News // 1 day ago
Sneaky snakes: 5 times snakes slithered indoors
July 24 (UPI) -- It's a record breakingly-hot summer and humans aren't the only ones hiding out inside in the air-conditioning. Here are five times snakes slithered indoors to beat the heat.
Lioness defies gravity to escape 7 male lions
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lioness defies gravity to escape 7 male lions
This lioness climbed the highest tree around to escape the love interest of 7 male lions that were after her.
Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
Odd News // 1 day ago
Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
A lone baboon found itself surrounded by a pack of African wild dogs in a rare encounter. It had to find a way out.
Gorilla mistakenly believed to be male gives birth at Columbus Zoo
Odd News // 2 days ago
Gorilla mistakenly believed to be male gives birth at Columbus Zoo
July 22 (UPI) -- A gorilla who zookeepers had thought to be male was only discovered to be female when she was found holding her new baby girl .
Wisconsin woman amasses collection of 23,632 Winnie the Pooh items
Odd News // 3 days ago
Wisconsin woman amasses collection of 23,632 Winnie the Pooh items
July 21 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin woman who has held the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of Winnie the Pooh memorabilia since 2008 said her collection now amounts to 23,632 unique items.
Lottery ticket birthday gift earns N.C. man $100,000
Odd News // 3 days ago
Lottery ticket birthday gift earns N.C. man $100,000
July 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man received a scratch-off lottery ticket as a birthday present and ended up winning a $100,000 prize.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs
Lioness defies gravity to escape 7 male lions
Lioness defies gravity to escape 7 male lions
Sneaky snakes: 5 times snakes slithered indoors
Sneaky snakes: 5 times snakes slithered indoors
Animal services officer swims in river to rescue kitten from log
Animal services officer swims in river to rescue kitten from log
Gorilla mistakenly believed to be male gives birth at Columbus Zoo
Gorilla mistakenly believed to be male gives birth at Columbus Zoo
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement