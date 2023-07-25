Ontario couple kiss after eating spicy peppers to break world record

Mike and Jamie Jack each ate habanero peppers before kissing for 15 minutes, 6.5 seconds to break a world record. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

July 25 (UPI) -- An Ontario, Canada, couple ate spicy peppers and then locked lips for more than 15 minutes to break the Guinness World Record for the longest habanero pepper kiss. London couple Mike and Jamie Jack ate a habanero each and then had to start kissing within 30 seconds to comply with Guinness World Records rules. Advertisement

They held their kiss for 15 minutes, 6.5 seconds, earning the record. The couple set their goal at 15 minutes because they will be celebrating their 15th anniversary this year.

Mike Jack has several world records for eating spicy peppers. Jamie Jack said she practiced for the record by eating a habanero every day for about a month.

The couple said practice is an extremely important part of setting the record.

"Make sure you can handle the heat of the peppers before attempting a record like this," Mike Jack told Guinness World Records. "You don't want to throw up into someone else's mouth."