Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 24, 2023 / 9:45 AM

Single baboon stuck between 20 wild dogs

By Mohammed Kathrada, LatestSightings.com
A baboon stood his ground against a pack of wild dogs. Photo courtesy of LatestSightings.com
A baboon stood his ground against a pack of wild dogs. Photo courtesy of LatestSightings.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

A lone baboon found itself surrounded by a pack of African wild dogs in a rare encounter. It had to find a way out.

Thirty-four-year-old Marcel Kühn, an online personal trainer and avid wildlife enthusiast, had this unforgettable sighting during his camping trip in Satara, in Kruger National Park, South Africa. He shared his footage and story with LatestSightings.com.

Advertisement

"It was an early morning drive down the H1-3 towards Skukuza, the air filled with anticipation as we left behind the open plains that surround Satara Rest Camp. As we neared the Tshokwane picnic spot, a pack of wild dogs emerged on the road."

Wild dogs, also known as African painted dogs, are an endangered species, and witnessing them in action is a rare privilege.

"For the next half-hour, we followed the pack with excitement and wonder. The wild dogs then ran into a troop of baboons. Most of the baboons scattered at the sight of the wild dogs, but to their surprise, one brave baboon stood his ground. Fearlessly, he faced the formidable pack, refusing to back down in the face of danger."

"The lone baboon showed no signs of panic and stood as if it were not surrounded by Africa's most successful hunter! The African wild dog, with an 80 successful hunt rate, is one of the most feared jaws in the bush. But not for this baboon."

Advertisement

"We held our breath as the standoff between the baboon and the wild dog pack continued. Despite the intensity of the moment, the confrontation lasted only about a minute. The wild dogs, seemingly losing interest, eventually retreated into the bushes."

"My theory as to why the wild dogs didn't attack the brave baboon is that these intelligent animals were well aware of the baboon's fearsome canine teeth, which are longer than even a lion's. Knowing the potential harm the baboon could cause, the wild dogs may have considered the confrontation not worth it."

This article originally appeared on Latest Sightings.

Read More

Hyena swims backstroke Mongoose rescues friend that's caught by eagle Baboons hang on to bridge for dear life to avoid lions

Latest Headlines

Sneaky snakes: 5 times snakes slithered indoors
Odd News // 56 minutes ago
Sneaky snakes: 5 times snakes slithered indoors
July 24 (UPI) -- It's a record breakingly-hot summer and humans aren't the only ones hiding out inside in the air-conditioning. Here are five times snakes slithered indoors to beat the heat.
Lioness defies gravity to escape 7 male lions
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Lioness defies gravity to escape 7 male lions
This lioness climbed the highest tree around to escape the love interest of 7 male lions that were after her.
Gorilla mistakenly believed to be male gives birth at Columbus Zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Gorilla mistakenly believed to be male gives birth at Columbus Zoo
July 22 (UPI) -- A gorilla who zookeepers had thought to be male was only discovered to be female when she was found holding her new baby girl .
Wisconsin woman amasses collection of 23,632 Winnie the Pooh items
Odd News // 2 days ago
Wisconsin woman amasses collection of 23,632 Winnie the Pooh items
July 21 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin woman who has held the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of Winnie the Pooh memorabilia since 2008 said her collection now amounts to 23,632 unique items.
Lottery ticket birthday gift earns N.C. man $100,000
Odd News // 2 days ago
Lottery ticket birthday gift earns N.C. man $100,000
July 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man received a scratch-off lottery ticket as a birthday present and ended up winning a $100,000 prize.
Animal services officer swims in river to rescue kitten from log
Odd News // 2 days ago
Animal services officer swims in river to rescue kitten from log
July 21 (UPI) -- An animal services officer in Texas swam out into a river in his full uniform to rescue a kitten spotted stranded on a floating log.
Alligator waits for a ride at Florida bus stop
Odd News // 2 days ago
Alligator waits for a ride at Florida bus stop
July 21 (UPI) -- A Florida bus driver got out their camera instead of opening the door when they arrived at a bus stop occupied by an unusual commuter -- an alligator.
Iowa man's collection tallied at 69,255 unique pencils
Odd News // 2 days ago
Iowa man's collection tallied at 69,255 unique pencils
July 21 (UPI) -- An Iowa man seeking the Guinness World Record for the largest pencil collection had his 69,255 unique writing implements tallied at an Iowa museum.
'Lioness' on the loose in Germany now believed to be a wild boar
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Lioness' on the loose in Germany now believed to be a wild boar
July 21 (UPI) -- A suspected lioness that prompted a 30-hour search involving police and other authorities near Berlin is now believed to have been a wild boar, officials said.
Shark takes a bite out of fisherman's catch in Massachusetts
Odd News // 3 days ago
Shark takes a bite out of fisherman's catch in Massachusetts
July 20 (UPI) -- The captain of a charter fishing boat in Massachusetts was reeling in a bass when a shark jumped out of the water and took a bite out of the fish.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Animal services officer swims in river to rescue kitten from log
Animal services officer swims in river to rescue kitten from log
Gorilla mistakenly believed to be male gives birth at Columbus Zoo
Gorilla mistakenly believed to be male gives birth at Columbus Zoo
Elusive goat gives Alabama police the slip
Elusive goat gives Alabama police the slip
Alligator waits for a ride at Florida bus stop
Alligator waits for a ride at Florida bus stop
Oklahoma 11-year-old catches toothy fish in local pond
Oklahoma 11-year-old catches toothy fish in local pond
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement