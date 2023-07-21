Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 21, 2023 / 11:57 AM

Iowa man's collection tallied at 69,255 unique pencils

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 21 (UPI) -- An Iowa man seeking the Guinness World Record for the largest pencil collection had his 69,255 unique writing implements tallied at an Iowa museum.

Aaron Bartholmey, 36, of Colfax, took his pencil collection to the Colfax Historical Society museum where they were publicly counted one by one in the fashion mandated by Guinness World Records rules.

Advertisement

Bartholmey and his 69,255 pencils are attempting to break the record held by Emilio Arenas, whose collection of 24,026 pencils earned him the title in May 2020.

Bartholmey said his collection started when his first-grade teacher gave each of her students a colorful pencil for Christmas, and he soon started swiping up other pencils from antique stores and flea markets.

His collection now includes commemorative pencils dating back more than 100 years, advertising pencils, pencils designed to dial rotary phones and sports pencils bearing team schedules.

"I've just always enjoyed the stories that the pencils can tell," Bartholmey told The Washington Post. "What I collect, it's not the plain No. 2 pencils."

Barthomey said Guinness World Records officials told him to expect to hear back about whether or not he captured the record in about three months.

Advertisement

Read More

'Lioness' on the loose in Germany now believed to be a wild boar Bear beats the heat with a dip in Massachusetts family's pool Shark takes a bite out of fisherman's catch in Massachusetts

Latest Headlines

'Lioness' on the loose in Germany now believed to be a wild boar
Odd News // 1 hour ago
'Lioness' on the loose in Germany now believed to be a wild boar
July 21 (UPI) -- A suspected lioness that prompted a 30-hour search involving police and other authorities near Berlin is now believed to have been a wild boar, officials said.
Shark takes a bite out of fisherman's catch in Massachusetts
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Shark takes a bite out of fisherman's catch in Massachusetts
July 20 (UPI) -- The captain of a charter fishing boat in Massachusetts was reeling in a bass when a shark jumped out of the water and took a bite out of the fish.
Gamer breaks 'Football Manager' record with 528-year game
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Gamer breaks 'Football Manager' record with 528-year game
July 20 (UPI) -- A Polish soccer fan broke a Guinness World Record by playing video game Football Manager for 453 days and 15 hours -- amounting to 528 years and 137 days of in-game time.
Dream numbers deliver Maryland woman her third lottery jackpot
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Dream numbers deliver Maryland woman her third lottery jackpot
July 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who regularly plays a set of lottery numbers that came to her in a dream won her third $50,000 prize using the digits.
Reported burglary at Indiana home turns into baby deer rescue
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Reported burglary at Indiana home turns into baby deer rescue
July 20 (UPI) -- Indiana police responding to a report of a burglary at a residence went down to the basement of the home and discovered the suspect was a baby deer.
Oklahoma 11-year-old catches toothy fish in local pond
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Oklahoma 11-year-old catches toothy fish in local pond
July 20 (UPI) -- An 11-year-old Oklahoma boy was fishing in a local pond when he reeled in a pacu, a South American fish famous for its mouth full of human-like teeth.
Stuck squirrel rescued from toilet paper tube
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stuck squirrel rescued from toilet paper tube
July 20 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and firefighters in Britain came to the assistance of a squirrel found 30 feet up in a tree with a discarded toilet paper tube stuck around its head.
National Weather Service bakes cookies in hot car in Texas
Odd News // 1 day ago
National Weather Service bakes cookies in hot car in Texas
July 20 (UPI) -- National Weather Service personnel in Texas put the record heat to good use by baking a batch of cookies on the dashboard of a hot car.
Elusive goat gives Alabama police the slip
Odd News // 1 day ago
Elusive goat gives Alabama police the slip
July 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama are trying to track down an elusive goat that jumped out of its owner's car window and has been spotted in locations including a ledge outside a hospital.
Canoe team breaks record for paddling the Mississippi River
Odd News // 1 day ago
Canoe team breaks record for paddling the Mississippi River
July 19 (UPI) -- A team of four men who took their canoe from Lake Itasca to the Gulf of Mexico officially broke the Guinness World Record for fastest time to row the length of the Mississippi River by a team.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
Environmental protesters vandalize superyacht of Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie
Zoo asks visitors to stop showing phone videos to gorillas
Zoo asks visitors to stop showing phone videos to gorillas
15-foot python on the loose in Los Angeles
15-foot python on the loose in Los Angeles
Korean billionaire gives $70,000 to each household in his hometown
Korean billionaire gives $70,000 to each household in his hometown
Tropical bird spotted in Pennsylvania for first time
Tropical bird spotted in Pennsylvania for first time
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement