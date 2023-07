Donald Parker of Prime Rate Sportfishing said he was reeling in a bass when a shark came out of the water and bit off the back half of the fish. Photo courtesy of Prime Rate Sportfishing/Facebook

July 20 (UPI) -- The captain of a charter fishing boat in Massachusetts was reeling in a bass when a shark jumped out of the water and took a bite out of the fish. Donald Parker, a Harwich Firefighter and boat captain with East Dennis-based Prime Rate Sportfishing, said he was reeling in his catch when a shark with other plans jumped out of the water.

"The shark grabbed it and flipped over," Parker told MassLive. "Everybody was in awe."

Parker finished reeling in his catch, discovering he was left with only the fish's head.

He said shark sightings are common in the Cape Cod area this time of year.

"It happens every day. It's not an oddball thing," he said.