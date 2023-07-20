Stuck squirrel rescued from toilet paper tube

|Advertisement
Holgate called the local fire brigade for assistance and they were able to use specialist poles to bring the squirrel down to the ground.
Holgate said he was able to remove the tube and release the squirrel back into the wild.
"It was a good job the squirrel was spotted as he would have been unable to feed and was obviously terrified," Holgate said in an RSPCA news release. "Litter is one of the biggest hazards our wildlife faces today -- and it's something that's very easy to resolve."