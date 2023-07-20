Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 20 (UPI) -- National Weather Service personnel in Texas put the record heat wave to good use by baking a batch of cookies on the dashboard of a hot car.

The NWS' office in Midland said in a Facebook post it was about 105 degrees F outside and 190 degrees inside the car when the cookie dough was placed on the dashboard.

The cookies were left to cook for about 4 1/2 hours.

The NWS said the cookies weren't quite "golden brown," but they were fully cooked.

"Can confirm they are done and delicious," NWS employees wrote.

Officials said the project highlights the dangers of hot cars.

"This heat is still incredibly dangerous to anyone left in a hot car. Look before you lock," they wrote.