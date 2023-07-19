Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 19, 2023 / 4:24 PM

'Prankster' lottery winner struggles to convince daughters of $1M prize

By Ben Hooper
Michael Hoogerwerf won a $1 million Mega Millions prize from the Iowa Lottery. Photo courtesy of the Iowa Lottery
Michael Hoogerwerf won a $1 million Mega Millions prize from the Iowa Lottery. Photo courtesy of the Iowa Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 19 (UPI) -- An Iowa man who won a $1 million Mega Millions jackpot said his status as the family "prankster" complicated his efforts to convince his three adult daughters his lottery luck was real.

Michael "Hoogie" Hoogerwerf, 70, told Iowa Lottery officials he bought his ticket for the June 23 Mega Millions drawing at Smokin' Joe's in Davenport, and the manager of the store called him the next day while he was on a charity motorcycle ride.

Advertisement

Hoogerwerf pulled the ticket out of his wallet and compared his numbers to those being read to him by the manager.

"And then she about passed out, I think," Hoogerwerf recalled. "She was more excited than I was. I just kind of took it in stride. Apparently though, on the ride home, our ride was done at that point, so we left the group and went on home. And I did release the handlebar and do a fist pump -- twice."

Hoogerwerf said he then set about the process of trying to convince his three daughters that he wasn't playing one of his jokes.

"I'm a bit of a prankster," he said. "But I just talked with them personally and said, 'It's true, it's real.'"

Advertisement

The winner's daughters accompanied him to lottery headquarters to collect his prize.

"I believe him now, absolutely. Or this is the best prank ever," daughter Melissa Heeren said.

Hoogerwerf said he has plans for his winnings.

"I've been doing a lot of thinking about that," he said. "The first thing is, the homestead is getting a facelift. And then there will be some investments."

He said one project is at the top of his list.

"I would actually like to have electricity in my garage," he said.

Read More

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $720M, could reach $1B Michigan Lottery player scores his 'fourth big win' For only third time in 3 decades, Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion

Latest Headlines

World's oldest bodybuilder going strong at 90
Odd News // 2 hours ago
World's oldest bodybuilder going strong at 90
July 19 (UPI) -- A California man who was named the world's oldest bodybuilder in 2015 had his title updated when he participated in a recent competition at age 90.
Mysterious postcard from 1969 delivered to Maine home
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Mysterious postcard from 1969 delivered to Maine home
July 19 (UPI) -- A Maine woman was stunned to receive a postcard that turned out to have been sent from Paris, France, in 1969.
Texas investigating origins of tar balls on state's beaches
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Texas investigating origins of tar balls on state's beaches
July 19 (UPI) -- Texas officials said they are investigating the origins of tar balls that have been washing up in recent days on the state's coast.
Raccoon rescued from mayo jar in Florida neighborhood
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Raccoon rescued from mayo jar in Florida neighborhood
July 19 (UPI) -- It took two police officers and an intern to rescue a raccoon seen running through a Florida neighborhood with an empty mayonnaise jar stuck over its head.
Bear cub rescued from Colorado dumpster
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Bear cub rescued from Colorado dumpster
July 18 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials and sheriff's deputies in Colorado rescued a bear cub that became trapped in a dumpster.
Seagull statue with a female figure courts controversy in Massachusetts
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Seagull statue with a female figure courts controversy in Massachusetts
July 18 (UPI) -- A statue with the head of a seagull and the body of a human woman is raising controversy for a second time in a Massachusetts town.
Deputies corral escaped camel in Mississippi
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Deputies corral escaped camel in Mississippi
July 18 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Mississippi conducted an unusual rescue when an escaped camel was spotted wandering near a busy road.
Michigan Lottery player scores his 'fourth big win'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan Lottery player scores his 'fourth big win'
July 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who scored a $105,000 jackpot from a Fantasy 5 lottery drawing said the payout was actually his "fourth big prize."
Oregon beach closed when cougar climbs landmark rock
Odd News // 1 day ago
Oregon beach closed when cougar climbs landmark rock
July 18 (UPI) -- A section of an Oregon Beach was temporarily closed when a cougar climbed a landmark rock in an apparent hunt for seabirds.
Emergency slide falls from plane, hits Chicago home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Emergency slide falls from plane, hits Chicago home
July 18 (UPI) -- A Chicago family had a lunchtime surprise when an evacuation slide fell from a plane approaching O'Hare International Airport and struck their house.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dachshunds race for title of 'Fastest Wiener Dog in the West'
Dachshunds race for title of 'Fastest Wiener Dog in the West'
Calif. wildlife officials work to safely capture 'aggressive' sea otter
Calif. wildlife officials work to safely capture 'aggressive' sea otter
Oregon beach closed when cougar climbs landmark rock
Oregon beach closed when cougar climbs landmark rock
Emergency slide falls from plane, hits Chicago home
Emergency slide falls from plane, hits Chicago home
Seagull statue with a female figure courts controversy in Massachusetts
Seagull statue with a female figure courts controversy in Massachusetts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement