Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama are trying to track down an elusive goat that jumped out of its owner's car window and has been spotted in locations including a ledge outside a hospital.

Police in Mountain Brook and Birmingham said they first learned of the goat on the loose when the animal was spotted running loose on Montclair Road on Monday.

Advertisement

Trevor Turnbough, a project engineer at Sterling Highlands, said he was working at the company's construction site on Montclair Road when he spotted the animal.

Turnbough said a man who identified himself as the animal's owner said the goat had jumped out of his car window nearby.

The goat gave police and civilian pursuers the slip, but Turnbough said the animal made repeat appearances near the construction site on Tuesday.

The animal was also spotted in the Beech Court area of Mountain Brook and perched on the ledge of the old Montclair Hospital.

Police said they have yet to ensnare the elusive goat.