Michigan Lottery player scores his 'fourth big win'

John Sancrant won $105,000 from a Michigan Lottery Fantasy 5 drawing. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

July 18 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who scored a $105,000 jackpot from a Fantasy 5 lottery drawing said the payout was actually his "fourth big prize." The Michigan Lottery said John Sancrant, 71, bought his ticket for the June 26 Fantasy 5 drawing at Frenchtown Cheers in Monroe and matched all five numbers: 02-07-22-26-30.

"I play Fantasy 5 regularly and always pick my numbers based on birth dates," Sancrant told lottery officials. "I had just finished dinner and looked at the numbers. As soon as I saw them, I knew I had won. I didn't even have to get the ticket to double check!"

Sancrant said it wasn't his first brush with lottery luck.

"I have had pretty good luck playing lottery. This is the fourth big prize I have won and they keep getting a little bigger each time. I'm hoping to be back here soon for millions," he said.

The winner said his latest prize money will go into savings.