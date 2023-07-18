Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 18, 2023 / 1:00 PM

Emergency slide falls from plane, hits Chicago home

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 18 (UPI) -- A Chicago family had a lunchtime surprise when an evacuation slide fell from a plane approaching O'Hare International Airport and struck their house.

Homeowner Patrick Devitt said he was on his way to his family's home on the Northwest Side when his son and father-in-law, who were inside the house, heard a loud noise around 12:15 p.m. Monday.

Advertisement

"So it hit right there on the downspout and came straight down," Devitt told WBBM-TV.

Devitt said the slide caused damage to the roof shingles, downspout and a kitchen window screen before ending up in the back yard.

Devitt dragged the slide to the front of the home.

"When it's all stretched out, like, it's a little jumbled up. I'm sure, in the picture, from when we dragged it out, it's larger than a small car. It's a very, very big piece of equipment that fell," he told WLS-TV.

The family called 911 and a Federal Aviation Administration team arrived about 30 minutes later.

The FAA confirmed crews at O'Hare discovered a United Airlines Boeing 767 that had just landed from Switzerland was missing its emergency slide.

The FAA and United Airlines are investigating what caused the slide to fall from the plane.

Advertisement

"I'm stunned a little bit. I'm just glad that everybody is safe and OK. Just, just seeing that in my back yard, like wow. This really happened. It fell off of an airplane and landed in our back yard," Devitt said.

Read More

Man balances umbrella on one finger for over 3 hours to break record Loose llama blocks package delivery driver in Washington First-generation iPhone from 2007 sells for $190,372.80

Latest Headlines

Oregon beach closed when cougar climbs landmark rock
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Oregon beach closed when cougar climbs landmark rock
July 18 (UPI) -- A section of an Oregon Beach was temporarily closed when a cougar climbed a landmark rock in an apparent hunt for seabirds.
Man balances umbrella on one finger for over 3 hours to break record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Man balances umbrella on one finger for over 3 hours to break record
July 18 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records to his name attempted to break another record by balancing an umbrella on his finger for 3 hours, 46 minutes and 16 seconds.
Loose llama blocks package delivery driver in Washington
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Loose llama blocks package delivery driver in Washington
July 18 (UPI) -- A Washington sheriff's deputy responded to an unusual call from a delivery driver who said he was unable to deliver a package because there was a llama in the road.
First-generation iPhone from 2007 sells for $190,372.80
Odd News // 22 hours ago
First-generation iPhone from 2007 sells for $190,372.80
July 17 (UPI) -- A rare, first-generation iPhone from 2007 was auctioned for $190,372.80, setting a new record for the "Holy Grail" of collectible iPhones.
Large snake found in North Carolina home's bathroom
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Large snake found in North Carolina home's bathroom
July 17 (UPI) -- Police responded to a North Carolina home to remove an unusual "slippery suspect" -- a snake.
Firefighters rescue small dog trapped inside electric sofa
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Firefighters rescue small dog trapped inside electric sofa
July 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Wisconsin used tools including bolt cutters, a hacksaw and a grinder to rescue a small dog who became trapped underneath his owner's electric sofa.
Man wins $100,000 lottery prize after buying beach house
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Man wins $100,000 lottery prize after buying beach house
July 17 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket during his drive home from buying a beach house.
Message in a bottle from Massachusetts reaches West Indies
Odd News // 1 day ago
Message in a bottle from Massachusetts reaches West Indies
July 17 (UPI) -- A University of Michigan student visiting an island in the West Indies discovered a message in a bottle that had been launched off the Massachusetts coast nearly 10 years earlier.
Mystery cylinder washes up on Australian beach
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mystery cylinder washes up on Australian beach
July 17 (UPI) -- Officials in Australia are trying to identify a mysterious cylinder that washed up on a beach, and the country's space agency said it could be from "a foreign space launch vehicle."
Dachshunds race for title of 'Fastest Wiener Dog in the West'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dachshunds race for title of 'Fastest Wiener Dog in the West'
July 17 (UPI) -- Dozens of dachshunds took to the track at a California race course for the 26th Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Large snake found in North Carolina home's bathroom
Large snake found in North Carolina home's bathroom
Message in a bottle from Massachusetts reaches West Indies
Message in a bottle from Massachusetts reaches West Indies
Dachshunds race for title of 'Fastest Wiener Dog in the West'
Dachshunds race for title of 'Fastest Wiener Dog in the West'
First-generation iPhone from 2007 sells for $190,372.80
First-generation iPhone from 2007 sells for $190,372.80
Man wins $100,000 lottery prize after buying beach house
Man wins $100,000 lottery prize after buying beach house
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement